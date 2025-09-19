PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says each of Zambia’s 10 provinces must play a role in the country’s economic growth agenda. He says Zambia is ready to take off economically and socially, but this can only be achieved if the nation works together. Speaking when he officially opened the Muchinga Investment Expo, Thursday, President Hichilema said the economy was currently anchored on only five provinces. “The country is now ready to take off economically and socially. But as [a] country, government, traditional leaders, private sector, [we must work] as one. And I emphasise that there is no segregation in this agenda, there should be balancing as one Zambian family towards the agenda of economic growth. We know that growth will give us...