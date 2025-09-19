HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says by November or December, the remaining 37 of the 156 ambulances should have been delivered. Dr Muchima argues that government can’t cancel the contract for the delayed ambulances because the process is too long. Meanwhile, Dr Muchima has urged ZAMMSA to avoid procuring drugs below the prescribed standard, stating that Zambia doesn’t want to be a dumping ground. Addressing the ZAMMSA team, Thursday, Dr Muchima said he was happy with the procurement of 119 ambulances. However, he said the remaining 37 needed to be delivered, as no constituency would be willing to wait. “I am happy with the procurement of ambulances, the 119. But the whole contract might end by December. I was saying...