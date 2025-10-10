THE Public Protector has expressed concern over the growing levels of uncollected garbage in various parts of the country. In a statement, Office of The Public Protector Senior Public Relations Officer Riebeck Hazela said the Office noted that the failure by responsible authorities to address the situation amounted to maladministration. “The Office of the Public Protector joins the global Ombudsman community in commemorating International Ombudsman Day, which falls on Thursday, October 9, 2025, under the theme: ‘Ombuds: Empowering Voices, Resolving Challenges’. International Ombudsman Day is an annual event observed every second Thursday of October and serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the important role Ombudsman institutions play in promoting fairness, accountability, and good governance in public administration,” the...