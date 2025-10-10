GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa has questioned why the PF wants to ‘consult’ late former president Edgar Lungu’s family on the party’s leadership matters. Recently, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said the party had appointed a five-member team, led by its acting president Given Lubinda, to engage the Lungu family in South Africa on the party’s succession matters. Commenting on the development and the recent factions in the Tonse Alliance, Mulusa said PF was showing signs of a “dying horse”. “You can talk of Tonse and the factions in PF, it is the same thing you are talking about. Tonse is the same PF. When something comes up with confusion, it will also go out with confusion. You look...