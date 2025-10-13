CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa has stepped away from active legal practice to pursue politics. In a statement issued Sunday, Sangwa announced that he would now dedicate his time to mobilising citizens across the country under the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), a civic platform he emphasised was not a political party. He said Zambia could not be rebuilt without sacrifice, adding that stepping away from the law firm he co-founded was one such personal sacrifice. “When I issued ‘a call to national reflection’, I posed ten questions of conscience, not to advance a political ambition, but to awaken a sense of national duty. Those questions were meant to remind us that Zambia’s transformation cannot begin with leaders alone, it must...