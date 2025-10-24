ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu speaks at Lusaka’s Roma Catholic Parish during Zambia Association of Sisterhoods (ZAS)’s diamond jubilee mass under the theme ‘Celebrating with gratitude God’s faithfulness and embracing the future with confidence’ on November 17, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu has banned politicians from campaigning or making political statements during liturgical celebrations and church events. Bishop Lungu, however, says an exception may be made when the President is officially invited to attend a solemn church function. Addressing the media, Chipata Diocese Communications Director Fr Gabriel Mwanza, who spoke on behalf of Bishop Lungu, said the church must never be reduced to a platform for political activities. “A call for vigilance against [the] politicisation of church gatherings and donations. For you know the generous act of our Lord Jesus Christ that though he was rich, yet for your sakes, he became poor so that by his poverty, you might become rich. 2 Corinthians 8 vs 9....