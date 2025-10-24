LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has warned that government will take firm action against council officers involved in the misuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources in Lufwanyama District. Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo echoed the warning, saying those implicated in the misappropriation of CDF funds at the Lufwanyama Council would face serious consequences. The two ministers were speaking in Lufwanyama when they met council workers and members of the CDF committee during a meeting convened to address reports of financial irregularities. It is alleged that some council officers mismanaged K3.2 million meant for fuel to speed up road construction under the CDF programme. The officers are further accused of abandoning government projects and using government machinery...