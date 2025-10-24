PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 163 inmates countrywide under a special Presidential release. In a statement, Thursday, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu stated that the release of the inmates reflected the spirit of forgiveness, mercy, and reconciliation that lies at the heart of the country’s independence celebrations. “Fellow countrymen and women, on the eve of Zambia’s 61st Independence Anniversary, I am pleased to announce a special presidential release of one hundred and sixty-three (163) inmates across various prisons and correctional centres in the country. This special release includes one hundred and forty-eight (148) males and fifteen (15) females. This act reflects the spirit of forgiveness, mercy, and reconciliation that lies at the heart of our independence...