KANCHIBIYA PF MP Sunday Chanda says he is not in a hurry to join the long queue of those aspiring for the presidency. Chanda says at the right time, he will endorse someone who he believes can lead the country for the next five years. In an interview, Wednesday, Chanda said he was not contemplating a presidential bid, as his current focus was on personal goals. “Not at the moment, that I’ll be very honest with you, I am looking at certain goals at a very personal level. I need to get my law practice, that does call for a lot of work and a lot of attention. I need to look at some of the things at a very...