OUR experience in politics is that mobilising people requires money, says UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi. Milupi was responding to John Sangwa, who said his greatest need right now is people, not money. In an interview, Thursday, Milupi argued that Sangwa’s statement reflected unrealistic expectations. “These people who go into politics, they go there with dreams of grandeur so that the masses will rise up and follow them. I think even Jesus Christ had to start somewhere, build up before huge crowds [gathered] because he needed to see signs. Sangwa and his statements at the moment display a certainty of hoping for too much. Or hoping that the people are so dissatisfied with the current President that they’ll follow anybody....