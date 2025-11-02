NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela says Cabinet’s proposal to make sexual offences non-bailable is a win for the organisation. On Friday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa announced that Cabinet approved the Criminal Procedure Code Bill, which seeks to expand forensic procedures and make serious offences like sexual crimes, theft of drugs and minerals, as well as the destruction of critical infrastructure, non-bailable. Reacting to this in an interview, Saturday, the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director said the proposal was a win as it was something the organisation had been advocating for. “Well, for us that has been one of our advocacy points. We have been advocating, and in this case, I’m talking about defilement, rape and incest....