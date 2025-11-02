POLICE in Namwala have detained a man for allegedly raping his brother’s wife in full view of her 13-year-old son. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident but did not disclose the name of the suspect, indicating that he was originally from Lusaka’s Chelstone area. “On October 31, 2025, at 01:00 hours, Namwala Police Station received a report of rape from a 31-year-old female resident of Location Compound, Namwala District. She reported that she had been raped by her brother-in-law, a 30-year-old male originally from Chelstone Compound, Lusaka, who has been residing with the family for approximately six months,” Daka said. He stated that the incident occurred on October 30, 2025, at around 21:00 hours, at the...