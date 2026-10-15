FORMER justice minister Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire to defend democracy must be backed by actions. Lubinda has also questioned how the Executive is upholding the rule of law amid the prolonged detention of some people. Last Friday, President Hichilema said government would protect democracy and uphold the rule of law, adding that it would not allow lawlessness regardless of party affiliation. Commenting on President Hichilema’s address in an interview, Tuesday, Lubinda said that in defending democracy, government should clearly explain the circumstances that led to the closure of the courts on August 24. “President Hichilema, in his policy statement during the opening of Parliament, was obviously indicating his desire, his intention. That desire, that intention must be...