THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), UPND and Human Rights Commission (HRC) have called for the arrest and prosecution of those who attacked former PF secretary general Davies Mwila at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. LAZ says no one should fear for their safety when attending court proceedings, while the HRC has urged political parties to ensure their members respect the authority and independence of the Judiciary. Meanwhile, LAZ says it has written to Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the incident and other matters relating to the administration of justice. On Tuesday, Mwila was attacked by suspected UPND cadres as he was leaving the Supreme Court after attending proceedings in an election petition involving...