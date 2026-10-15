DAVIES Mwila says opposition parties would like to start reorganising themselves in readiness for the 2031 elections but are scared because government is not allowing them to operate freely. Mwila, who is former PF secretary general, adds that some of his friends have gone into hiding because they are afraid. He further says the Church is now part of government and that only the Catholic Church can stand up for the people, arguing that this is why it is being victimised. Speaking when he featured on Capital FM, Wednesday, Mwila said government should allow the opposition to operate freely. “Let the government allow the opposition to operate freely. You saw what happened before elections, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND...