SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo has urged Vice-President Mutale Nalumango to use the National Assembly as a platform to preserve peace. Kampyongo has also praised Brian Mundubile for his organisational style during the recent elections, saying his efforts helped mobilise support for the opposition in the interest of democracy. Speaking in his maiden speech in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Kampyongo said the Vice-President must bring all MPs together, as they represented the people. He said he agreed with President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that there was no winner or loser in the just-ended elections. “I would be failing in my duties Madam Speaker if I do not acknowledge the efforts and the organisation style of our colleague who was our poll...