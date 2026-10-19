FORMER Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda says opposition leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya is both legally and morally wrong to describe the nomination of young graduates to Parliament as “ukutumpika abana”. On Thursday, Bwalya said giving parliamentary seats to young people who have just left university or college and have little or no work experience amounts to spoiling them. In an Facebook post, Friday, Chanda said the Constitution did not demand work experience, adding that Bwalya’s view was not backed by law or morality. “I have read my elder brother, Opposition leader and Senior Counsel KBF’s comment that nominating young graduates to Parliament is ‘ukutumpika abana’. With due respect, this view is not supported by law or morality. Our Constitution does not...