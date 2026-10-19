SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo says government can only clean the image of the country by dealing with the current human rights violations. Last week Zambia was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2027- 2029 term, with 177 of the 181 valid ballots cast. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema said Zambia will use its United Nations Human Rights Council membership to promote and protect human rights in the country. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks, Kampyongo said the prolonged detentions of Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu were a violation of human rights. “The prolonged detentions of political players such as Honourable Mundubile and Makebi Zulu and many others is a continued violation of human rights. The...