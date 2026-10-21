CIVIL Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) Secretary General Terry Muyenga says civil servants who are unwilling to serve the government of the day should resign. On Friday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said all civil servants must implement UPND policies, insisting that those who still hold manifestos of other political parties and want to criticise government must resign. Commenting on that in an interview, Saturday, Muyenga said no civil servant should resist doing the work they were employed to do. “The call is accurate because the government in power now and also every worker, as has been [the case throughout] history, governments have come, governments have gone, but civil servants have paid loyalty to the serving government or to...