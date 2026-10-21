LUSAKA Province Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa has suspended the Chilanga District Health Director, alongside three other staff at Mondengwa Mini Hospital for negligence. In the video below, a spot check conducted by Mondengwa Ward Councilor Rudia Mpundu, found that no staff was present at the facility during working hours. Mpundu raised alarm that patients had no one to attend to them, as all the staff on duty were unavailable. https://diggers.news/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/WhatsApp-Video-2026-10-21-at-12.53.17-AM.mp4 The facility’s official establishment consists of 12 staff members on government payroll comprising seven nurses, one clinical officer, three cleaners, and one psychosocial counselor alongside two polyvalent health workers and three volunteer staff. In a statement, Wednesday, Kalusa said this situation highlighted a gap...