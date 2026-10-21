THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Zimbabwe to attend the 25th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government. Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe Minister says the event, which is slated for October 22, will be hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will travel to Harare, Zimbabwe, to attend the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for 22nd October 2026. The Summit will be hosted by His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the...