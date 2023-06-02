Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M'membe announces that his party's Central Committee has resolved to support PF's Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha Constituency in the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for September 15, 2022 during a press briefing on August 17, 2022

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says his party has some corrupt members who will be in prison by December 2026 once they win the next general elections. During a political programme on Prime TV, Dr M’membe said the fight against corruption needs to start from within the ruling party, and that the Socialist Party would lead by example in ensuring that corrupt elements are brought to book. Dr Fred M’MEMBE: “Under the Socialist government, the corruption fight will start with us. We tell our members that if we win elections in August 2026, by December we can guarantee you some of them will be in prison for corruption. There are corrupt Socialist members. Some of them, you give them K1,000…...