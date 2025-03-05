MINISTER of Information and Media, Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa says government has been motivated to reactivate its agenda to implement statutory media regulation. According to him, some newspapers have been publishing malicious and alarming statements. This stems from a headline in one of the daily newspapers which read: “Zamstats under siege as HH fires three directors, demands they reduce number of Bembas and inflate that of Tongas”. The angry minister, while addressing the press, announced that he had decided to beef up his media task force set up to crack down on unprofessionalism in the media. Honourable Mweetwa added that he was not going to be intimidated by the media and he went ahead to single out a few houses which...



