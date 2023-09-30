THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K0.56 per litre, K3.08 for diesel and K2.87 for Jet A-I at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. At a media briefing, Saturday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa announced the new prices as K29.98 from K29.42 for Petrol, K29.96 from K26.88 for Low Sulphur Diesel and K29.29 from K26.42 for Jet A-I (at KKIA). He said the increase in petroleum prices was due to the depreciation of the Kwacha and the upward movements in international oil prices. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revised upwards the pump price of Petrol, Diesel and Jet A-I by K0.56/litre; K3.08/litre; and K2.87/litre respectively, while the price of Kerosene has been maintained…....



