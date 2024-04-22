THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has disclosed that 6,080.73 metric tonnes of non-genetically modified grade A white maize has been delivered to the agency by commercial farmers that were contracted to grow maize under the Early Maize Programme. In a statement, Sunday, FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe stated that the delivered consignment was equivalent to 121,614 x 50Kg bags of white maize. “Six thousand, eighty point seven three metric tonnes (6,080.73MTs) of non-genetically modified grade A white maize, equivalent to one hundred and twenty-one thousand, six hundred and fourteen by fifty kilogramme (121,614 x 50Kg) bags of white maize has been delivered to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) by commercial farmers that were contracted to grow maize under the...