JESUIT Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has expressed concern over the potential economic and social impact that the new bank notes introduced by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) are likely to have, particularly on low-income communities. In a statement, Tuesday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Edward Musosa said as much as JCTR acknowledged the development from BoZ, the transition should be handled with transparency, inclusivity, and public engagement. “The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) acknowledges the Bank of Zambia’s announcement of the 2025 currency upgrade, introducing six new banknotes (K500, K200, K100, K50, K20, and K10) and six new coins (K5, K2, K1, 50N, 10N, and 5N) on 31 March 2025. While aimed at improving security features...



