CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine PLC (Shaft 28) Chairman Li Zhan Yan says the company is planning to invest over US$700 million into Shaft 28, of which US$ 100 million has been spent. And Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says CNMC’s investment of US$ 700 million shows the confidence it has in government policies. Meanwhile, Kabuswe has urged CNMC to empower locals with scrap as it strips the mine. Speaking during a meeting, Thursday, Yan said once operational, the mine would create 3000 jobs. “As you may be aware, we are working on a new project, Luanshya new mine, we are planning to invest over US$700 million into the project of which about US$100 million has been spent on pumping of the...



