International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund Resident Representative in Zambia, Eric Lautier, says Zambia has made significant progress in its debt restructuring process, with about 94 percent of its debt being covered by agreements in line with the set parameters. Meanwhile, Lautier says Zambia should, among other measures, consider introducing a higher tax bracket for personal income to enhance revenue collection in a fair manner. Speaking on Prime TV’s Financial Insight program, Friday, Lautier said the progress made in restructuring the debt had started changing perceptions among international investors and credit rating agencies. “Zambia has made significant progress in its debt restructuring. We have reached agreement in principle with most of the external commercial creditors. And as you know, the eurobond has already...