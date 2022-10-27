JOSEPH Malanji has dragged ECZ and newly elected Kwacha UPND member of parliament Charles Mulenga to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the polls are void because they were illegally held. In his petition filed, Wednesday, Malanji argued that ECZ failed to comply with provisions of the Electoral Process Act by preventing him from exercising his right to contest in the election. He further argued that the election was illegal in view of the suspension order issued by the High Court regarding the said polls. “(a) There was non-compliance by the second respondent to provisions of the Electoral Process Act prohibiting any person from preventing your petitioner to exercise his right to contest as a candidate as conferred…...



