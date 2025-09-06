FORMER Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, has appealed his conviction in a case where he was charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with laid-down procedures.

He has also applied for bail pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga is set to hear the bail application on September 15, 2025.

In the case, it is alleged in the first count that Yamba, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, in Lusaka, while serving as Secretary to the Treasury, jointly and in collusion with other persons unknown, allocated and authorised the transfer of K108,401,197.00 to the Zambian Mission Account in Turkey for the procurement of real estate without following the law.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Wishimanga convicted and sentenced Yamba to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour.