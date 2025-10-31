GILBERT Phiri has dragged social media content creator Lillian Mutambo to the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamation after she accused him of deliberately reducing Maria Zaloumis’ murder charge to manslaughter. Phiri, who is Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), wants a declaration that Mutambo’s statements are defamatory. He also wants an order directing Mutambo to issue a clear and unequivocal apology to him on the same platforms and audience as the original defamatory statements. Phiri is also seeking an order of interim and final injunction against Mutambo, preventing her from publishing any further defamatory statements against him. The DPP further wants damages for defamation of character, aggravated damages, exemplary damages, interest and costs to the action. In an affidavit...