“FINALLY, I am a champion,” said 2023 Zanaco Masters champion Rabson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe on Sunday after winning the title in a play-off against South African Neil Schietakat at the Lusaka Golf Club. Chinhoi pocketed a sum of R400,000 (about K390,000) after a tiebreak separated the duo who were tied at 17 Under-271 and were level at four under on the final day. Speaking in an interview, Chinhoi, who roared from third in round three to win the title, said it felt good to be crowned Zanaco Masters champion after three attempts. On Sunday, Chinhoi managed five birdies and one bogey on the 17th hole. “I am a champion. I have no words for the Zambian people for their support…....



