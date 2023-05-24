ZAMBIA Sugar has offered MUZA fans in Mazabuka and Monze 600 tickets, with transport to and from Lusaka, for Saturday’s Absa Cup final against Forest Rangers at Woodlands Stadium. In a statement released on Tuesday, Zambia Sugar Corporate Affairs Director Eugene Chungu said the company was giving away the tickets in celebration of MUZA’s success. “Zambia Sugar Plc joins the Mazabuka community in celebrating the success of MUZA Football Club and is giving away 600 tickets to the ABSA cup final between MUZA FC and Forest Rangers to be played on Saturday May 27, 2023 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The company will offer tickets to FC MUZA supporters in Mazabuka and Monze through various media houses to allow them…...



