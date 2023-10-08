DEFENDING Super League champions Power Dynamos have rallied from a goal down to beat Kansanshi Dynamos 3-1 in the ‘dynamic derby’ at the Arthur Davis Stadium. A brace from Salulani Phiri and a cracker from Joshua Mutale ensured the defending champions earned the Dynamos derby bragging rights and went fourth on the log table. Coach Mwenya Chipepo said the victory was a statement on the team’s aim of defending the title. “Very happy with the result. We played a good team and I liked the character of the team. It was a painful exit in the CAF Champions League, so we want to focus on the league. We shall be taking each game like a cup final. So this is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.