FUTSAL national team coach Andrea Cristoforetti has described the 2024 Morocco TotalEnergies Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws as fair. Zambia was pitted in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Angola, and Ghana ahead of the seventh edition of the Futsal AFCON which will run from April 11-21 at the IBN Yassine and Moulay Prince Abdullah Halls. The Cristoforetti-tutored side will open its campaign against West African side Ghana before meeting regional rivals Angola in the penultimate fixture and will conclude the group stage fixtures against hosts Morocco. Group B has Egypt, Libya, Namibia and Mauritania. According to the tournament rules, after a round-robin in the group stages, the top two finishers in each group will advance to the semi-finals....



