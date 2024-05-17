GREEN Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo has expressed disappointment with his team’s scoreless draw against Nkana at the Edwin Imboela Stadium yesterday. Tembo’s side sits 14th on the table with 36 points, one better than Kansanshi Dynamos, who occupy the last relegation slot. Nkana, on the other hand, is currently in 11th place on the table with 38 points. Speaking after the game, Tembo said the result was disappointing. “It’s a disappointing result. I am not happy with the position we are occupying. We are living dangerously. We wanted a win. Kudos to the boys, they played according to instructions, but it wasn’t just our day. Monga Ndala denied us several chances. Such happens in football when it’s not your day....



