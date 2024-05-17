THREE boxers are set to represent the country at the second World Olympic Qualification Tournament set for Thailand from May 24 to June 2. The three boxers are Commonwealth Silver medalist Steven Zimba, Mwengo Mwale and Margret Tembo. The trio will aim to book tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and join Patrick Chinyemba. Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Dan Chiteule confirmed the development in an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday. Chiteule said the trio had the potential to qualify for the Olympics, adding that they needed to make Mother Zambia proud. “We are happy to be sending three boxers for the qualifiers. This is the last stage of the qualifiers. These are world Olympic qualifiers, not a continental...



