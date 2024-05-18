AFTER missing the chance to secure the league title last Wednesday against Kabwe Warriors, Red Arrows will have another opportunity today in a high-stakes Lusaka derby against Zanaco at Nkoloma Stadium. This MTN/FAZ Super Division Week 32 clash is pivotal for Arrows, who lead the table with 64 points, needing just a draw to clinch the 2023/2024 league title. In Ndola, second-placed Zesco are also engaged in a tough derby clash against wounded Forest Rangers, while in relegation battles; Prison Leopards welcome Green Eagles, Mufulira Wanderers host Konkola Blades, Mutondo Stars await Kabwe Warriors, and Napsa Stars take on Nkwazi. Arrows vs Zanaco Zanaco coach Wedson Nyirenda has vowed to thwart Arrows’ title ambitions, knowing the airmen were frustrated on...



