ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant has named a 27-member provisional squad for Group E FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania. Shockingly missing in the squad are striker Fashion Sakala and defender Rodrick Kabwe. Grant has named a mixture of experienced and youngsters in a side that will battle in Agadir on June 7, before hosting the Taifa Stars four days later at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Italy-based Lameck Banda who is on the books of Lecce, misses out due to injury after undergoing surgery, joined by Clatous Chama. The 27-member squad, which will be further reduced, is expected to have an international camp before the matches. Zambia sits second on the log with the same points as log leaders...