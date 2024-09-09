Red Arrows striker Ricky Banda gets past Green Buffaloes midfielder Lucky Bwalya during their MTN FAZ Super league rescheduled week 1 match at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka on Thursday 5th September 2024. Red Arrows won 1-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

IN a quest to beef up the Chipolopolo squad ahead of tomorrow’s Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Sierra Leone, Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant has called Red Arrows striker Ricky Banda, midfielder Kelvin Kampamba and defender Benedict Chepeshi for Tuesday’s clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The trio, who were part of the 27-member provisional squad are deemed as perfect covers for players who picked knocks during the first Group G game against Ivory Coast on Friday night in Bouake.

Striker Edward Chilufya and defender Gift Mpande are some of the players feared to have picked injuries during Zambia’s 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast.

And FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala said the Chipolopolo technical bench was waiting for a reply from the medical team on whether striker Edward Chilufya would be allowed to play against Sierra Leone after he picked an injury on Friday.

“There was a provisional list and everyone in the 27-member squad was part of the two games. Edward Chilufya limped off during the game against Ivory Coast and we can’t say that he will not be part of the game against Sierra Leone because he has gone to the hospital for a scan so until the scan is done, then obviously doctors will advise but in the meantime Ricky Banda who was part of the provisional squad, he didn’t travel not because he was not part of the team but there was an issue with the VISA then there is also Kelvin Kampamba who had a funeral and he is back in the team for Tuesday’s game,” Mungala said in an interview.

“There is also Benedict Chepeshi who has also joined the team in Ndola. For Chepeshi, there was a bit of concern on Gift Mpande who also limped off during the first game in Ivory Coast so he is a backup and those are the only three,” he said.

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe described Banda’s national team call as a proud moment for both the club and the player who scored the lone goals in Red Arrow’s 1-0 triumph over Green Buffaloes on Thursday.

Mbewe said Arrows understood the significance of the call-up and had no issues releasing Banda at a time when the defending champions had a crucial fixture against Power Dynamos.

Mbewe said Banda’s absence presented an opportunity for other players in the Arrows squad to fill in the void and rise to the occasion as they faced Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

“The game against Sierra Leone is crucial for Zambia’s qualification hopes and will require the support of all the football family. Red Arrows FC wish the national team good luck in their next assignment on Tuesday,” the Airmen wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone have arrived in Ndola ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The Leone Stars jetted in at 11:55 hours yesterday aboard Ethiopian Airlines and have set up base at the Protea Hotel, in Ndola.

The Chipolopolo, who are bottom in Group G of the AFCON qualifiers will seek redemption when they host the Leone Stars tomorrow night with kick set for 21:00 hours at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.