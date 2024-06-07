Land restoration is crucial for enhancing drought resilience in Zambia, a country where climate change has exacerbated the frequency and severity of droughts. To address this, a multi-faceted approach that considers the impact of plastics, unsustainable agricultural practices, and deforestation is essential.

The Effect of Plastics on Land and the Call to Ban Plastics

Plastic pollution is a significant challenge in Zambia. The widespread use of plastic packaging, especially for water, has led to severe environmental degradation. Plastics are non-biodegradable, meaning they persist in the environment for centuries, clogging drainage systems, polluting land, and posing public health risks. The popular “DRIP” water packaging, although providing affordable access to clean water, has contributed significantly to plastic waste. These plastics end up littering the landscape, leading to soil contamination and reduced land productivity.

To mitigate this, there is a growing call to ban plastics entirely. Banning plastics would necessitate the adoption of alternative packaging solutions, such as biodegradable materials. This transition could also stimulate new industries and job creation in the production of sustainable packaging.

Economic and Environmental Impacts of Plastic Packaging

The economic implications of plastic packaging are noteworthy. Products like the “mojo” plastic bottle, selling for as low as 5 kwacha, raise questions about the true cost of production and disposal. While the upfront cost appears low, the environmental cost is high, as these plastics contribute to land degradation and water pollution. The shift towards containerized water sales highlights a positive change in health practices but underscores the urgent need for sustainable packaging.

To address these issues, policies promoting the use of reusable and biodegradable containers should be implemented. Educational campaigns to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastics can also drive consumer behavior change towards more sustainable practices.

The Impact of Chemicals and Pesticides on Land

The use of chemicals and pesticides in agriculture has degraded soil health, particularly in regions like the Southern Province. This degradation has prompted a significant migration of farmers to less exploited areas such as the Central and Northwestern Provinces. However, this migration often leads to forest encroachment, further threatening Zambia’s ecological balance.

As farmers move into forested areas seeking fertile soils, they risk repeating the cycle of land degradation through continued chemical use. To prevent this, Zambia must promote sustainable agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture and agroforestry. These practices enhance soil health, reduce reliance on chemical inputs, and protect forested areas from encroachment.

Sustainable Agricultural Practices and Forest Protection

Conservation agriculture involves minimal soil disturbance, permanent soil cover, and crop rotation, which can restore soil fertility and improve drought resilience. Agroforestry, integrating trees with crops, provides multiple benefits, including improved soil health, increased biodiversity, and enhanced carbon sequestration.

Additionally, regulating tomato cultivation, which can hinder tree regeneration if not managed properly, is essential. Policies ensuring sustainable tomato farming practices will help maintain ecological balance and promote forest regeneration.

Banning Unsustainable Charcoal Production and Consumption

Charcoal production is another significant driver of deforestation in Zambia. Unsustainable charcoal production leads to extensive tree loss, exacerbating land degradation and reducing resilience to drought. Implementing a total ban on unsustainable charcoal production and promoting alternative energy sources, such as solar and biogas, can mitigate this issue.

Accelerating land restoration for drought resilience in Zambia requires a comprehensive strategy addressing plastic pollution, unsustainable agricultural practices, and deforestation. Banning plastics, promoting sustainable packaging, adopting conservation agriculture, and curbing unsustainable charcoal production are critical steps. By implementing these measures, Zambia can restore its land, enhance drought resilience, and ensure a sustainable future for its people and ecosystems.

About the Author

Chaliafya Katungula is a Forestry Advocate for Communities Communication Transparency Accountability and Research F(A+C+T+A+R)