Zambia’s economic landscape has undergone a significant transformation since the change in leadership. The previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, under President Edgar Lungu (ECL), oversaw a period of substantial borrowing, raising concerns about the allocation and effectiveness of these funds. In contrast, the current administration under President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has implemented policies aimed at improving resource distribution and social welfare, including free education, increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF), student meals and bursaries, and the recruitment of civil servants. Allow me to analyze the contrasting approaches to debt management and expenditure, highlighting the perceived misuse of funds under the PF government and the current government’s efforts to address past shortcomings and promote equitable development.

The PF government’s borrowing spree resulted in a ballooning national debt, raising concerns about its sustainability and transparency. Critics point to a lack of accountability in how these funds were utilized, with allegations of corruption and misallocation of resources hindering development projects. The absence of comprehensive audits and public scrutiny further fueled skepticism about the government’s financial practices. While some infrastructure projects were undertaken to support PF cadres, the overall impact on the Zambian economy and its citizens remains a subject of ongoing debate. The lack of tangible benefits for the majority of the population, coupled with the rising debt burden, contributed to widespread dissatisfaction and ultimately contributed to the change in government.

In contrast, the current administration has prioritized social welfare programs and equitable resource distribution. The introduction of free education aims to improve access to quality education, while the increased CDF empowers local communities to address their specific development needs. The provision of student meals and bursaries tackles issues of food insecurity and financial barriers to education, promoting inclusivity. Furthermore, the recruitment of civil servants aims to address staffing shortages and improve public service delivery. These initiatives, while ambitious, require careful financial management to ensure their long-term sustainability and effectiveness. The success of these programs will depend on transparent budgeting, efficient implementation, and rigorous monitoring to prevent misuse of funds and ensure accountability.

The contrasting approaches to debt management and expenditure highlight the importance of fiscal responsibility and transparency in governance. The PF government’s misuse of borrowed funds serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the need for robust oversight mechanisms to prevent corruption and ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes. The current government’s focus on social welfare and equitable resource distribution represents a shift towards a more inclusive and sustainable development model. However, the long-term success of these policies will depend on effective implementation, careful financial management, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. The Zambian people deserve a government that prioritizes their well-being and utilizes public resources responsibly. Only through such responsible governance can Zambia overcome its economic challenges and build a brighter future for all its citizens.