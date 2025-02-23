Everywhere you turn, weight loss is the latest obsession. From waist trainers to slimming teas to Ozempic—the global fascination with being snatched has reached new heights. Social media is filled with celebrities flaunting their transformations, making it seem like being skinny is no longer just about health—it’s about status.

Here in Zambia, body size is a complex issue. On one hand, being bigger has long been associated with wealth and prosperity. The belief that “bigger means you have money” still lingers. At the same time, a tiny waist is idolised, leading many to extreme measures like waist trainers, crash diets, and fat-burning injections to sculpt the perfect figure.

The problem? Many are chasing a look rather than a lifestyle. People continue to eat high-carb, high-fat diets that contribute to metabolic diseases like diabetes and hypertension while relying on quick fixes to shape their bodies. Now, as Zambia faces rising rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension, more people are trying to lose weight—but secretly.

The Fear of Weight Loss and Social Judgment

For years, being thin in Zambia has sparked unwanted rumours. Weight loss isn’t always celebrated—it’s questioned. If someone suddenly loses weight, the whispers begin:

• Is she sick—HIV or malaria?

• Why has she lost weight so fast?

• Is he struggling financially?

This judgment has made people hesitant to openly discuss their health goals. Many fear that losing weight too fast or too noticeably will bring speculation about their health rather than recognition for their efforts.

This stigma creates an unhealthy cycle—people want to be curvy but not too fat, slim but not too thin, and healthy without looking like they tried too hard.

But here’s the truth: your weight is not the real problem—your metabolism is.

Stop Chasing the Scale, Start Fixing Your Metabolism

Most people approach weight loss with a quick-fix mindset. But what they don’t realise is that weight gain and obesity are symptoms of poor metabolic health—not just overeating.

Your metabolism controls how your body burns fat, stores energy, and regulates blood sugar. When it functions well, you naturally maintain a healthy weight, store fat in the right places, and feel energised.

Focusing on blood sugar balance and insulin resistance is key to lasting weight management—without extreme diets or looking “too thin.”

Here’s how to shift from quick-fix to lasting results:

1. Eat for Blood Sugar Control, Not Just Calories

Most diets focus on cutting calories, but what you eat matters more than how much you eat. A diet full of high-carb, high-sugar foods like nshima, bread, and processed snacks causes constant blood sugar spikes and crashes.

This leads to constant hunger, stubborn belly fat, and low energy.

Instead of starving yourself, focus on foods that keep blood sugar stable:

✅ Prioritize protein: Eggs, fish, lean meat, and beans help build muscle and burn fat.

✅ Healthy fats are your friend: Avocados, nuts, olive oil, and coconut oil keep you full longer.

✅ Fibre-rich foods: Vegetables and whole grains like sorghum and millet help with digestion.

✅ Reduce refined carbs: White bread, sugary drinks, and processed cereals spike insulin and store fat.

2. Strength Training > Starving Yourself

Many women fear lifting weights because they think they’ll look “too muscular.” The truth? Strength training burns fat while keeping curves.

Cardio alone can cause weight loss, but it often results in muscle loss, making people look weak rather than toned. Strength training helps shape the body, preserve curves, and burn fat even at rest.

A simple bodyweight routine of squats, lunges, and push-ups (even at home!) three times a week can transform your body.

3. Fix Your Gut, Fix Your Weight

Many people mistake bloating for weight gain. If your stomach is constantly swollen, it may be due to inflammation, poor digestion, or an unhealthy gut microbiome.

Your gut bacteria play a huge role in food processing, nutrient absorption, and fat storage. A weak gut can lead to:

– Uncontrollable cravings for sugar and junk food

– Slow metabolism and stubborn weight gain

– Digestive issues like bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea

To heal your gut and boost metabolism:

✔ Eat fermented foods like yogurt and mabisi.

✔ Reduce processed foods and artificial sweeteners.

✔ Drink plenty of water and herbal teas.

✔ Increase fibre intake to help digestion.

4. Sustainable, Not Extreme

Fad diets, slimming teas, and weight-loss injections can work fast—but they rarely work forever. The real goal? Eating well, moving daily, and staying healthy without yo-yo dieting.

Extreme diets slow metabolism, making it harder to keep weight off in the long run. Sustainable weight management means building lifelong habits—not relying on shortcuts.

Instead of starving yourself to fit a trend, focus on how your body feels. A well-functioning metabolism provides more benefits than just weight loss—it improves skin, energy, mood, and long-term health.

5. Own Your Journey – Health Is Not a Trend

Weight loss isn’t about looking good for Instagram – it’s about feeling strong, confident, and in control of your body. Forget the fear of judgment and focus on what really matters: your energy, long-term health, and ability to live fully.

Instead of worrying about what others will say, ask yourself:

✔ Am I eating food that fuels me?

✔ Am I moving my body in ways that make me stronger?

✔ Am I making choices that I can maintain for life?

Are You Chasing Thinness or True Health?

It’s time for a mindset shift. Being thin doesn’t automatically mean being healthy, and being curvy doesn’t mean being unhealthy. Instead of following trends, let’s focus on metabolic health, strength, and sustainable habits that allow us to thrive.

The question isn’t, ‘How do I get skinny fast?. The real question is, ‘How do I take care of my body in a way that lasts for life?’

Being curvy is cultural, but health is power. Let’s start treating health as the real goal—not just aesthetics.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the Chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information or personal coaching, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])