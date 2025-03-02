Mr. Mumba frequently has nightmares of his mother locking him up in the wardrobe and switching off lights whenever he made a wrong, these nightmares often wake his children as he screams in his sleep. His father was a driver who was constantly away on work trips and as soon as he said his goodbyes, Mumba knew that his punishments of getting locked away in the dark where to befall him. His elder sister comforted him by telling him that it was better than getting whipped with a pafa, like she did, but he sure felt a few whips on his bosom would have been better than getting locked in the dark. To this day, Mr. Mumba though married with 2 children, sleeps with the lights on. He struggles to get on elevators alone and makes sure there is another person if he is to catch a lift and if not, he prefers the stairs because from been locked up as a child he has fear of small spaces and fears the dark. This is something he feels ashamed about and his wife doesn’t understand why a man of his stature prefers to sleep with the lights on. What Mr. Mumba is experiencing is childhood trauma.

Rabecca always wants to seat with her children in Church. No one can convince her otherwise to allow the children to seat with their fellow children in the kids corner. Rabecca even takes days off when her children have school trips and accompany them secretly like an agent in movies. This is all because she has this fear of her children getting lost. Rabecca herself as a young child had gotten lost and was picked up by a good Samaritan who took her to a police station where she spent a night and was picked up by her family the next day. All she remembers is seeing a lot of people walking in and out of the police station as she was kept at the enquiries and sleeping on a bench in the night. The police had resolved they would take her to the social welfare offices the next day but luckily her family came through the following morning and picked her. She remembers following the ice cream man on his tricycle and somehow got lost until some man picked her and took her to the police station.

Childhood trauma refers to the trauma individuals face in their development as a child. The main categories of trauma include:

• Physical abuse

• Emotional abuse

• Sexual abuse

• Neglect

Children who witness or experience traumatic events are at risk for physical and mental illness. These illnesses include substance use and mental health conflicts as children age. There are different age ranges to describe childhood trauma, such as the distinction between if the event occurs in early childhood (0-6), early adolescence (10-13), or middle adolescence (14-17). Younger children in early childhood are less able to understand and process traumatic events, so they react in nonverbal ways like emotional outbursts, poor verbal skills, and memory problems. Older children exhibit behaviours like physical aches, lack of trust, or learning disabilities.

The effect of trauma wreaks havoc on children in many ways by altering their stress response. The effect of trauma wreaks havoc on children in many ways by altering their stress response and triggering autoimmune disorders.

Individuals who experience trauma vary in their resiliency levels. Children with higher resiliency are more likely to overcome the negative health outcomes of their adverse childhood experiences. Resiliency, physical or psychological, is a factor which matters when a child experiences trauma. Resilience refers to a complex, multidimensional trait with links to positive coping, social and emotional support, as well as meaning and purpose.

Depending on the stage of development a child is in, signs of trauma may vary. Younger children are unable to verbalize their trauma, so it is essential to be vigilant of physical indications on the body and inappropriate age play.

Some signs of post-traumatic stress disorder in children include:

• Sleep Troubles

• Depression or moodiness

• Nervousness, alertness

• Loss of interest, numbness, or unresponsiveness

• Trouble with affection

• Aggression or violence

• Avoidance of certain people, places, or things

• Flashbacks or loss of touch with reality

• Behavioral or academic problems at school

• Focus issues

• Preoccupation with death at an early age

• Behavioral regression (thumb-sucking or bedwetting)

• Physical symptoms (headaches or stomach-aches)

The following list consists of indicators of unresolved childhood trauma in adults:

• Substance misuse, dependency, or abuse

• Stress, anxiety, mood, or personality disorders

• Behavioral issues or emotional immaturity

• Inability to deal with confrontation or conflict

Therapy Techniques for Healing Childhood Trauma in Adults is specific to the individual receiving treatment, so the best technique makes an individual feel comfortable and able to process their past. The most researched, evidence-based approaches to childhood trauma are:

• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

• Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is an evidence-based treatment with the support of significant psychological associations as an effective form of therapy to change behavioral and thinking patterns. CBT works for a variety of anxiety, stress, and depressive disorders. Every individual’s treatment varies, and healthcare providers adjust their treatment plans according to the needs present.

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) is a practical treatment choice for mental disorders because the focus of the therapy includes emotion regulation, mindfulness, and stress tolerance. DBT is well-recognized by clinicians who treat mood and personality disorders.

Adult survivors of complex childhood trauma can struggle with processing what they survived which can lead to emotional and physical symptoms.

• One of the largest impacts on adult functioning after surviving chronic childhood trauma includes feelings of anxiety and depression.

• When a person’s basic needs are not met in childhood, these can create maladaptive patterns that are acted out in adult romantic relationships.

Most adults with histories of childhood trauma, specifically physical abuse, are at an increased risk for developing chronic pain, including back and neck pain, headaches, migraines, gastrointestinal and pelvic issues, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia which is a pain syndrome. Trauma, especially chronic trauma early in life may lead to permanent changes in the central nervous system which may make a person more vulnerable to developing depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and autoimmune diseases.

When a child’s basic needs for safety, consistency, predictability, love, nurturance, and support are not met in childhood, or are only met intermittently, these can create maladaptive patterns of behavior that are learned and acted out in romantic relationships, in order to get their needs met. These grow up to be adults who seem addicted to love and have an intense need to be in relationships for external validation.

Childhood abuse can include invalidation, which is sometimes known as “silent abuse” because it can be difficult to spot and identify. Common patterns seen in invalidation include: ignoring, dismissing, minimizing, or rejecting a child’s feelings, needs, or opinions. Children who experience invalidation can become depressed, or believe something is “wrong” with them.

When a child has their reality denied, it often conditions a pattern of trying harder to gain their caregivers approval or validation, which can breed co-dependency and self-betrayal for the sake of trying to be loved. Fast-forward into their adult lives, and many have histories of choosing partners who silence, shame, belittle, mock, or dismiss their feelings and needs. Instead of leaving an abusive relationship, those who struggle with co-dependency also belief that if they try harder to meet their partner’s needs, their partner would see their value and worth, which often leads to developing a pattern of self-betrayal.

Additionally, children living in environments where substance abuse, domestic violence, or parental mental illness are prevalent may face an elevated risk of experiencing trauma. Other risk factors include family dysfunction, such as parental conflict, divorce, or separation, as well as community-level factors like crime and violence.

Moreover, individual characteristics, such as age, gender, and pre-existing mental health conditions, may also influence an individual’s susceptibility to childhood trauma. However, despite the presence of risk factors, certain protective factors can help protect children from the adverse effects of trauma and promote resilience. Supportive and nurturing relationships with caregivers, family members, and other significant adults serve as a critical protective factor for children facing adversity.

Stable and secure attachments provide a sense of safety and security, fostering emotional regulation and coping skills. Access to quality education, health care, and mental health services can also mitigate the impact of childhood trauma by providing children with the resources and support they need to thrive.

Establishing and nurturing supportive relationships with trusted friends, family members, or support groups can provide a sense of safety, validation, and connection. Having a supportive network of individuals who understand and validate one’s experiences can be instrumental in the healing journey.

Prioritizing self-care activities, such as regular exercise, adequate sleep, healthy nutrition, and engaging in hobbies or activities that bring joy and relaxation, can help individuals replenish their physical and emotional energy reserves.

Engaging in creative outlets, such as art therapy, journaling, music, or dance, can provide a therapeutic means of self-expression and processing emotions related to childhood trauma. Creative expression allows individuals to explore and communicate their feelings nonverbally, fostering healing and self-discovery.

Seek help when in need, visit a counsellor near you!