In recent years, Zambia has seen a worrying rise in lifestyle-related diseases, particularly hypertension. Often referred to as the “silent killer,” hypertension creeps in quietly, and many people don’t know they have it until it causes a heart attack or stroke. And yet, despite its growing presence in hospitals and communities, few want to talk about the cultural norms, aspirations, and silent habits that are driving it.

As a Zambian-Indian woman and wellness advocate, I’ve seen first-hand how dietary shifts, modern lifestyles, and misunderstood ideas of success are reshaping our communities’ health. From the streets of Lusaka to family kitchens in Ndola, and even among friends and clients in the diaspora, the story is disturbingly similar: more money often means more salt, more sugar, and more risk.

The Salted Reality: What the Numbers Say

According to the 2017 WHO STEPwise survey, the average Zambian consumes over 9.5 grams of salt per day, almost double the World Health Organization’s recommended daily maximum of 5 grams. Salt isn’t just what we shake onto our food, it’s also what’s embedded in the nyama we love, the fried chicken we eat on the go, and the packet soups and seasonings that are considered quick fixes for busy homes.

But excessive sodium is a major cause of high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke. What makes it especially dangerous is that most people don’t feel symptoms until the damage is done.

Is Takeout a Trophy?

There’s also a deeper social story here – one that we must confront with compassion and clarity. For many of us, here in Zambia and across the diaspora, especially those who’ve moved from lower to higher socioeconomic positions – whether through a promotion in the city, a new life abroad, or a shift from rural roots to urban reality, buying fast food has become a quiet symbol of having “made it.” In these households, time is short, money is more available, and food becomes both reward and relief. But this convenience often comes at a cost: health.

Fast food is often loaded with salt, trans fats, and refined carbs, which directly affect blood pressure and contribute to obesity which is another rising concern in Zambia. According to the Global Nutrition Report (2023), 14.7% of Zambian women and 4.4% of men are living with obesity. In Indian communities, the numbers are even more staggering due to genetic predispositions toward central belly fat storage and insulin resistance.

And yet, let me be clear about this, shape is not the enemy. Our cultures often celebrate fullness, and there is nothing inherently wrong with curves or softness. The problem is not the size of our bodies, but the state of our hearts, both physically and emotionally.

Obesity and Hypertension: A Deadly Duo

Obesity increases the risk of hypertension by putting additional strain on the heart and blood vessels. It also creates a vicious cycle with type 2 diabetes, which is increasingly diagnosed in younger people. In my work as a diabetes coach and advocate, I often meet women who are shocked to discover how interconnected these conditions are.

You may think it’s just weight gain. You may brush off fatigue as stress. But these are often warning signs that the body is carrying more than just fat; it’s carrying inflammation, insulin resistance, and strain.

This is why wellness education, especially for our communities, must go beyond diets and Instagram quotes. We need to talk about our cultural narratives, our access to food, our relationship with “richness” and reward, and how these ideas are slowly killing us.

Rethinking Wellness in our Zambian Context

So how do we begin to change course? First, we need to normalise health screenings. Hypertension doesn’t always come with headaches or nosebleeds. You might feel perfectly fine, but have dangerously high blood pressure. A simple BP check done at clinics, pharmacies, or health fairs can save your life.

Second, let’s reclaim the power of traditional foods. Zambian and Indian cuisines, in their unprocessed forms, are nutrient-rich and protective. Think: impwa stews without the seasoning cubes, boiled sweet potatoes instead of chips, or turmeric-spiced lentils. Our ancestors weren’t wrong, they just didn’t have AfriDelivery or UberEats!

Third, we must educate without shame. Body positivity is not a free pass to ignore hypertension or blood sugar spikes. Equally, wellness isn’t about chasing thinness or Eurocentric standards. It’s about balance: energy, mobility, mood, sleep, digestion, and dignity.

What We Can Do (Today, Not Tomorrow)

Here’s a realistic wellness checklist I offer to my coaching clients—especially women balancing families, careers, and cultural expectations:

• Reduce salt slowly: Don’t go cold turkey. Start by removing one salty item per week (e.g., seasoning cube, soup powder, etc.)

• Walk daily, even if it’s just 15 minutes in your yard or office car park.

• Don’t skip health checks. Most clinics can measure blood pressure for free or a low fee.

• Keep fast food for special occasions, not for emotional reward or convenience (so pack your food the night before – this will help budgeting too)

• Celebrate body shape, but question body stress. You deserve to feel good inside your body, not just wear it like a badge.

In Closing

Hypertension may be silent, but that doesn’t mean we have to be. Let’s break the silence with smart conversation, soulful food, and shared accountability. Whether you’re a woman in Lusaka or a man in Chipata, an aunty in Delhi or a student in Johannesburg, this message is for you:

You don’t have to give up your culture to protect your heart. But you do have to give up the idea that wellness is only for the wealthy or the thin.

We owe our ancestors more than survival. We owe them strength, joy, and sustainable health. And that starts with salt, truth, and a little self-reflection.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])