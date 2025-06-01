Dear Aka- Monde,

Most institutions have introduced what is deemed as a resourcing policy, the policy among other things requires that one should have relevant post qualifying experience in order to be promoted or recruited. However, HR practitioners have been using this policy selectively. For example, I was employed with only a Diploma and have worked for 10 years, having acquired a degree and been applying for a higher role in my field, I am deemed not to have the post qualifying experience every time I apply for an internal advert. I have since acquired a Masters but the Post qualifying experience card is being played on me and a few other staff selectively. For certain staff, you literally note that it doesn’t apply but when someone in HR has their eye on you, you will be a target of not being shortlisted for internal adverts and when you ask, they just say its post qualifying experience that you lack. This policy is really inhuman and very depressing to most employees who would have spent time and money developing their career. HR practitioners are using such policies as tools to punish employees who they do not like. Why should qualifications be more important than experience? What is post qualifying experience? Many HR practitioners have not defined this in dealing with employees. It is not right that a person should spend 4 years in university, acquire a degree and be expected to work another 4 years to gain the post qualifying experience. To be practical, once a person acquires a degree they should be eligible to either a promotion (after serving their probation) or employment. There are instances where an employee who has worked for say 5 years acquires a degree, if they have not worked for 3-4 years to gain the post qualifying experience, they will be dropped and a person from outside the institution will be employed to take over the position where someone has experience just because they are deemed not to have acquired the post qualifying experience. And it pains that you who doesn’t have the post qualifying experience is the one to orient the new staff and teach them the work you do. To see HR personnel brag about post qualifying experience is very sad. HR practitioners should not be proud of this policy as it has the potential to demotivate staff.

Annie

Dear Annie

There is a saying that “people join companies and leave managers” and quite often it is true. While most individuals are attracted to a company’s culture, mission or opportunities, their decision to stay or leave is often heavily influenced by their direct work experience. Some organisations lose good staff due to the bad attitudes of some personnel in the Human Resource Department who believe they are gods and are usually on vengeful paths on staff whom they dislike. Some staff in organisations befriend HR personnel for favours such being included on trips, workshops and the like. Unfortunately, it’s always better to have a job, than not have one so its not easy to just advise someone to start job hunting but do a thorough investigation if staying in that job is worth your mental health. It may be a wake up call for you to aggressively pursue other opportunities.

In our Zambian set up, most HR Managers change whenever there is a new change in government. This scenario entails the new HR Manager will recruit a few people he trusts and can work with. The old staff normally go beyond board (tuchawa) to please the new Manager and this is where they will now do anything and everything to be in good books with the new management and even in situations where they should give solid advice to the HR Manager, they tend to keep the correct and honest views to themselves and operate as robots by doing everything they are tasked to do without questioning on the correct procedures.

The only thing to keep in mind is that HR represents the company and the culture thereof. So, if people working in HR are bullies, they reflect the management and the value that the organisation gives to their people. In an unhealthy environment, HR can give its very worst and sometimes it generally does. HR Personnel need to be reminded that when they make select rules to punish an individual or please one person, those rules will one day work against them. It might be their sister, child or relative or indeed themselves who will one day find themselves in a scenario that they created.

To individuals in positions of authority who make decisions that affect employees welfare such as confirmation of employment and contract renewals, stop being gods and do your work diligently and fairly and stop trying to fire and block individuals that are vibrant, resilient and represent something you failed to achieve or simply because those staff are so hardworking you feel they are after your job, going to lengths of justifying why someone shouldn’t have their contract renewed or position confirmed. Instead, learn even from a subordinate staff, that work dedication and ethics is attainable if you put your mind to it.

Why should a supervisor be intimidated by a dedicated staff who is ever at work. If that hardworking staff is giving you nightmares of taking over your job, then do a self-introspection of where you are failing and pull up your socks as a supervisor and individual and begin to lead by turning up at work on time and not being famous in an organisation for being the last one to report for work and first to leave.

Most modern and forward-thinking organizations do not tolerate bullying by HR but sadly such reports come from government institutions that should spearhead good work ethics but due to political influence whereby managers and directors in the positions have those jobs due to their political inclination, this is where HR bullying is prevalent.

I would recommend the following:

1. Try whistleblowing as the first attempt – address this to the board;

2. Inform your line manager, and this could be the CEO;

3. If your attempts fall on dead ears, your experience and acquired qualifications should be good enough for you to start looking for a job;

4. If bullying is instigated, or tolerated at the highest levels of a workplace, there is one effective path to take. It may have repercussions for you personally but gather any supporting documentation or notes, and go outside the company, such as the labour office or office of the Public Protector.

To the HR Personnel, you are the heart of the organisation and hence need to be there for everyone. The heart in the human body does not choose where to pump blood, if it does not take blood to the toes, they will be numb and can be cut off, it pumps blood to the whole body and that is your task in an organisation. Not to choose whom to please, not to just be nice to senior management, HR is a department for the entire organisation, from the cleaner to the CEO. Do not allow yourselves to be hired guns for settling scores by being selective and not practicing fairness in your day-to-day activities.

There are serious consequences for both employees and the organisation when HR is not diligent. Employees may feel intimidated, leading to a toxic work environment and the organisation will have low work morale which results in low productivity and engagement. Most employees will leave leading to loss of talent.

The organisation will also suffer reputational harm or can face lawsuits and develop a culture of intimidation which impacts negatively on innovation.

Organisations must ensure they have clear channels of reporting HR misconduct and HR staff must be trained and reminded on appropriate organisational behaviour and accountability that fosters respectful conducive work places.

Maybe HR should look into changing the name of the department, from Human Resources because as long as its “resources,” they will treat some humans simply as resources i.e just things. Let the word, “Personnel” always stand out and be re-emphasized for a mental shift in how staff are treated in an organisation.

HR should be a resource for employees, not a source of intimidation. Addressing bullying behavior within HR is crucial for maintaining a healthy work environment and protecting employees’ rights. Organizations must prioritize a culture of respect and accountability to prevent such issues from arising.

To Annie and everyone else who has felt that HR was the bully, keep records of incidences that felt unfair and escalate concerns to higher management or external bodies. It also helps to speak to professional counsellors that can provide guidance. Prioritize your well-being. Engage in stress-relief activities, seek professional counselling if needed, and ensure you have a support system in place.

If the situation does not improve, you may need to consider whether staying in the organization is the best choice for your mental and emotional health.

Seek help when in need, visit a counsellor near you!

About the author

Aka Monde, is a licensed Professional Counsellor who holds a Master of Science in Counselling from the University of Zambia. She believes in the adage “a problem shared, is a problem half solved.” Speak to your pastor, church elder, elderly family member or see a professional counsellor when in need.

Email: [email protected]