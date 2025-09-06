LILONGWE – President Lazarus Chakwera has narrowed the gap with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika in the race for State House, according to the latest Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) poll released yesterday. The survey shows Chakwera rising five percentage points to 31 percent, while Mutharika has slipped two points to 41 percent. With just under two weeks before the September 16 General Election, analysts say the figures point to a shifting political landscape and a possible upset. According to IPOR, Chakwera’s upward momentum has been driven by vigorous grassroots campaigns, relatable messaging, and the appeal of his running mate Vitumbiko Mumba. “So far, Chakwera is the only candidate running a proper, ground-level campaign. He connects...