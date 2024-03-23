REMEMBER when Miriam Mulwanda, alias Aunty Milly, went live on Facebook to share a trick on reducing belly fat using a pounding stick? I bet it was a cringeworthy moment for many. But as if that wasn’t ‘traumatising’ enough, another beauty queen, Ira Beauty, also treated us to a free show of how to make out with your partner in bed. The details of these two videos are still stuck in my mind to this day. It seems people will do anything to boost their social media followings, even if it means doing strange things like we saw with Aunty Milly and Aunty Ira. But just to be clear, I’m not here to discuss the two beauty queens. Nowadays, it’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.