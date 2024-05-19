THE Love Zambia Festival, scheduled for this September in Lusaka, promises captivating performances by renowned American worship singer, pianist, and songwriter Don Moen, alongside several other international and local gospel artistes. The event will be officiated by outspoken evangelist Andrew Palau. Moen, with a career spanning several years, is a highly respected and influential figure in the world of contemporary Christian music. With his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and passion for worship, he has touched the hearts of millions around the globe. Moen has several famous songs to his name, including “God Will Make a Way,” “I Offer My Life,” and “Give Thanks,” to mention just a few. His music has created a deep connection with Africa, resonating deeply with...



