ZAMBIA’s top talk show host, Innocent Kalaluka, also known as Smooth IK, has expressed concern about the increasing focus on sexual themes in music videos. Many would agree with him that a common trend in most music videos involves women twerking or showing a bit too much. And let’s not even get started on some of the lyrics. While this might be intended to entertain the audience, the way women are portrayed in these videos as mere sexual objects is concerning for a lot of people. This also raises questions about the messages being passed on to the audience. Diggers Lite caught up with Smooth IK, who acknowledges the improvements in today’s music scene, praising artistes for mastering beats. However,...



